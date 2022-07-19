McClelland has worked with the SWAC since 2018. Prior to that, he spent ten years as Texas Southern’s vice president of intercollegiate sports. He worked as the athletic director at Prairie View A&M for seven years before moving on to Texas Southern. He earned his MBA there in 1997 and his undergraduate degree there in 1993.

“It is a great pleasure to have been chosen by my peers”, McClelland expressed his excitement about carrying on the critical job of the Men’s Basketball Committee. “In my perspective, the NCAA tournament is the world’s finest athletic event, and we will keep working nonstop to make sure this magnificent endeavor continues to succeed in the future.” Additionally, Arizona’s Dave Heeke has been chosen to serve as the next Pac-12 Conference representative.