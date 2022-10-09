Poole wasn’t hurt in the struggle. Green, a feisty veteran who has been a part of Golden State’s four titles since 2015–16, wasn’t either. Green did not go into detail about what precipitated the physical altercation, but he did claim that he was already dealing with something upsetting on the day in question and that neither player’s unresolved contract status had anything to do with it.

The press received a video of the punch, which was released on Friday. The video shows Green approaching Poole close to the baseline and the two of them coming together. Green hit Poole in the face after being pushed away by Poole with both hands, sending the fourth-year guard against the wall beyond the baseline.