Draymond Green is leaving the Warriors following an altercation

After the star forward severely hit teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Wednesday, coach Steve Kerr announced that Draymond Green will be leaving the Golden State Warriors indefinitely. Green was supposed to re-join the group for Saturday’s workout. He stated that he hopes to participate in the season-opening game for Golden State on October 18, although he is unclear of his health and the length of his absence.

 

Poole wasn’t hurt in the struggle. Green, a feisty veteran who has been a part of Golden State’s four titles since 2015–16, wasn’t either. Green did not go into detail about what precipitated the physical altercation, but he did claim that he was already dealing with something upsetting on the day in question and that neither player’s unresolved contract status had anything to do with it.

The press received a video of the punch, which was released on Friday. The video shows Green approaching Poole close to the baseline and the two of them coming together. Green hit Poole in the face after being pushed away by Poole with both hands, sending the fourth-year guard against the wall beyond the baseline.

 

