Due to Karding, NCAA Super League games were postponed

Due to Super Typhoon Karding (also known as Noru), which is expected to make landfall in Luzon later in the day, the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) and the NCAA postponed their games on Sunday. The University of Santo Tomas vs. Adamson final match of the Super League’s Collegiate Conference took place in the early hours of Sunday after the Super League’s first Collegiate Conference match on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

 

Karding, which attained super typhoon status at 5 a.m. following a “period of rapid intensification” of 90 kilometers per hour in 24 hours, according to state meteorological service PAGASA, canceled its second game day.

Because of Super Typhoon Karding, the organizers have chosen to postpone today’s games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, according to the SSL. Matches on October 1 and 2 will also be modified, and tickets purchased for the September 25 game day will be recognized on the revised schedule. The NCAA also postponed its Sunday matchups.

 

