Karding, which attained super typhoon status at 5 a.m. following a “period of rapid intensification” of 90 kilometers per hour in 24 hours, according to state meteorological service PAGASA, canceled its second game day.

Because of Super Typhoon Karding, the organizers have chosen to postpone today’s games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, according to the SSL. Matches on October 1 and 2 will also be modified, and tickets purchased for the September 25 game day will be recognized on the revised schedule. The NCAA also postponed its Sunday matchups.