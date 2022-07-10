Another NCAA Tournament team has been added to the Duke basketball schedule. Under first-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the Duke basketball program faces an increasingly challenging schedule in 2022–23.The third-ever meeting between the two teams, between the Blue Hens and Blue Devils on November 18, was revealed via the official Delaware Men’s Basketball Twitter account. The most recent game between the two schools took place during the 2012–13 season, while Duke won the only other two matches between the institutions.
Despite dropping its final two games of the regular season, Delaware won the CAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed and qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the No. 15 seed, where it faced eventual Final Four opponent Villanova to the very end. The Blue Devils will undoubtedly face Delaware, Kansas, Iowa, and Ohio State.