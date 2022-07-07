in MLB Player

There are a limited number of statistics in baseball that one player may break. But Shohei Ohtani keeps making history with each start, particularly when he pitches. It was only fitting that Ohtani stole the spotlight in Miami on Wednesday, as he became the first pitcher in career history to win five games in a row after defeating the Marlins 5-2 at loanDepot park. Since Hector Santiago in 2016, the dual-threat pitcher is the first Halos pitcher to record five victories in as many starts.

Acting manager Ray Montgomery remarked following the game, “There can’t be many records to break left, right? I mean, he probably already owns most of them. He is always in competition. He is also unrelenting. For what he does, he is unable to satisfy his need. It’s a lot of fun to observe.”

Ohtani, who is now in a close competition to start the All-Star Game on July 19, pitched seven innings, struck out 10 batters, gave up just one unearned run, and also scored the game-winning run. Ohtani has not given up an earned run in 28 2/3 innings, despite seeing his scoreless-innings stretch come to an end at 21 2/3 frames with the first-inning run. Max Stassi believes that this is a unique and historic time.

 

