Acting manager Ray Montgomery remarked following the game, “There can’t be many records to break left, right? I mean, he probably already owns most of them. He is always in competition. He is also unrelenting. For what he does, he is unable to satisfy his need. It’s a lot of fun to observe.”

Ohtani, who is now in a close competition to start the All-Star Game on July 19, pitched seven innings, struck out 10 batters, gave up just one unearned run, and also scored the game-winning run. Ohtani has not given up an earned run in 28 2/3 innings, despite seeing his scoreless-innings stretch come to an end at 21 2/3 frames with the first-inning run. Max Stassi believes that this is a unique and historic time.