In addition to being a finalist for National Coach of the Year in 2005, Haith was named the 2012 Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) National Coach of the Year.

Hardaway remarked, “I wanted to add a veteran to the staff, but by bringing Frank Haith to the program, I got more. Coach Haith is regarded as one of the best in the business after winning Coach of the Year awards in three separate conferences in addition to the National Coach of the Year award.” Haith guided Tulsa to three seasons of 20 wins and an NCAA Tournament appearance.