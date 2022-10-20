in NCAA Coach

Florida enters the “Golden” era with NCAA tournament ambitions

Todd Golden, the new coach of Florida, won’t have to start from scratch. It resembles a puzzle more. Golden believes he has everything in place to be competitive in his first season in Gainesville after taking over for Mike White in March following three seasons at San Francisco. The only challenge is figuring out how to put them together.

 

It could take some time. Golden, however, considers weeks, maybe months, but not years. He feels he has the skills and knowledge to lead the Gators back to the NCAA Tournament after an absence of a year and perhaps turn them into a serious Southeastern Conference contender, something White failed to achieve consistently during his seven-year stint.

“It will be easy to gauge whether or not the season was successful until we reach March since this club has the makings of an NCAA Tournament team,” according to Golden.

 

