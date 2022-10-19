The team-specific traditions, a new addition to the 2023 edition, are among the most interesting new elements. All 130 FBS clubs that will be featured in the upcoming game will have their photo, video, and audio assets acquired, according to EA Sports. Between the third and fourth quarters, the University of Wisconsin could have its supporters dance to “Jump Around.” The University of Iowa’s football stadium might show spectators waving to kids who are receiving medical attention because it is directly adjacent to the school’s children’s hospital. Traditions abound in college football, and this focus on the little things can elevate the contest to a new level.