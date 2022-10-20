Prior to the Cyclones winning the second set in overtime, the Longhorns won the opening set. Texas easily seized the lead, 2-1, in the third before Iowa State forced a fifth. The Cyclones went on a 4-0 run late in the fifth and final set to grab a 14-9 lead and earn match point. One match point was saved by the Longhorns, but a serve mistake handed the victory to Iowa State.

Three offensive threats against Iowa State were met with little to no response from the Longhorns. In the match, Maya Duckworth, Eleanor Holthaus, and Annie Hatch each had 14 kills while hitting over.200. Most significantly, despite the facts to the contrary, the Cyclones excelled in crucial situations.