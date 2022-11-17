They allege the NBA refused to reinstate them after lowering the condition for this season, which ultimately resulted in their bans for the 2021–22 season. In August 2021, the NBA said that it has reached an agreement with the National Basketball Referees Association. At the time, the league said that any referees who had a valid medical or religious objection to vaccination might request an exemption. An unvaccinated referee would not be permitted to work games if there was no exception.