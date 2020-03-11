GOLF: Callaway Golf Balls with Jason Finley | Plugged-In Golf Podcast

In all the (well deserved) hype around Callaway’s MAVRIK line, many people may have missed the fact that the company is also releasing new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X golf balls. We discuss what’s new about “the ball that changed the ball” with Jason Finley of Callaway Golf. We also get in depth on Callaway’s Triple Track technology and the claim that it improves the aim of 88% of golfers.

Matt is a golf instructor, club fitter, and writer living in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. Matt’s work has been published in Mulligan Magazine, Chicagoland Golf, South Florida Golf, and other golf media outlets. He’s also been a featured speaker in the Online Golf Summit and is a member of Ultimate Golf Advantage’s Faculty of Experts.

