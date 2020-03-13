in NHL

Hockey News: NHL Joins NBA in Suspending Their Season Indefinitely

The NHL decided to suspend their season in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak.

NHL
May 16, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Boston Bruins players celebrate with the Prince of Wales trophy and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The sports world keeps taking hits on the coronavirus front. It was announced on Thursday that the league has decided to suspend all hockey operations indefinitely until the situation can be further examined.

The announcement comes as a little bit of a surprise, as the NHL had decided just last night to proceed with games. The league made the official announcement after the NBA’s announcement to suspend operations. Early this morning, the league advised teams to hold off on practices until a decision could be reached.

And reach a decision they did, as the NHL immediately suspended games. They join the NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB as the major sports have all decided to hold off until they can figure more out.

MLB News: Coronavirus Concerns Will Force Schedule Changes

Written by Brook Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Astros

Astros News: Braves Play Hilarious Song Roasting Houston in Batting Practice
Diamondbacks

MLB News: Diamondbacks’ CEO Has an Idea of How the Season Will Continue