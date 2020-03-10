LeBron Proves He’s Still The King, Coronavirus’ Impact On The World Of Sports | GMS Podcast

Lebron James and the Lakers made a major statement this weekend with wins against the Bucks and the Clippers. We discuss whether the Lakers proved they’re the favorites to win the title. Plus, what message did Lebron send with dominating performances against the Giannis and Kawhi?

Plua, professional sports leagues around the world are taking precautions as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak continue to grow. We discuss whether leagues should consider canceling or postponing games or holding events without fans in attendance. Plus, Lebron James isn’t a fan of potentially playing in front of empty stadiums.

