NBA News: The Lakers Need Very Little Success To Lock Up The Number One Seed

The Los Angeles Lakers are very close to securing the number one seed in the West.

Lakers

Following a much-needed win against their cross-stadium rivals, the Lakers are now very close to locking up a number one seed. Los Angeles is currently 49 and 13, sitting six and a half games above the Clippers for the first seed in the west.

The Lakers schedule gets much easier after this tough five-game stretch is up on Sunday. In this difficult week of games, they play the Bucks, Clippers, Nets, Rockets, and Nuggets. The Lakers already beat the Bucks and Clippers, and can now justify resting Lebron James and his sore groin against the Nets on Tuesday if needed.

After Sunday, the Lakers only realistically play six games against serious playoff contenders. If they were able to go thirteen and seven across these finals twenty games, that would really force the issue for the Clippers. In fact, that would mean the Clippers would have to be perfect from here on out to take the number one seed. Winning thirteen games for the Lakers would mean the Clippers would need to win all nineteen of their remaining games.

Not bad, not bad at all.

