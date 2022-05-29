Doncic hopes to begin training with his country’s senior national squad on June 15. He aims to play and assist Slovenia advance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifying Tournament. After splitting its first four Group C double-leg round-robin games, Slovenia will host Croatia on June 30 and travel to Sweden on July 3 in an effort to secure one of the top three positions and advance to Group J in the next stage.

Following a brief period of vacation, Doncic will resume his preparations as Slovenia focuses its attention to the EuroBasket 2022. As a member of Group B, his team will face Lithuania, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany, and France from September 1-7 in Cologne. The top four national teams will progress to the knockout round, which will take place in Berlin from September 10-18.