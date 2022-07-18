There is still a lot more baseball to be played, despite the fact that they presently hold a Wild Card place. They have the ability to quickly plummet back down just as they surged in the rankings. When the Mariners return from the All-Star break and visit the AL West-leading Astros on Friday, they will have the opportunity to match their team-best 15-game winning streak. To extend this winning streak, the club could need a break.