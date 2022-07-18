The Mariners have a 14-game winning run going into the All-Star break. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only three clubs have ever entered the All-Star break with an ongoing double-digit victory streak: the 1935 Detroit Tigers (10), the 1945 Chicago Cubs (10), and the 1975 Cincinnati Reds (10). The Tigers and Reds won the World Series, and all of those clubs went on to claim the pennant for the year. In other words, this is a significant victory for the squad.
There is still a lot more baseball to be played, despite the fact that they presently hold a Wild Card place. They have the ability to quickly plummet back down just as they surged in the rankings. When the Mariners return from the All-Star break and visit the AL West-leading Astros on Friday, they will have the opportunity to match their team-best 15-game winning streak. To extend this winning streak, the club could need a break.