Mavericks News: Dallas Owner Mark Cuban Slams Baseball

I have a lot of like for Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. What I mean is, I think he’s bright, he’s likable. He’s won at a good clip in the NBA and survived some adversity. The Dallas Mavericks are a quality organization on the court.

Year ago, Cuban wanted the opportunity to venture into Major League Baseball by buying a team. He says that baseball wouldn’t allow that opportunity. On Tuesday, Cuban piled on the sport that is burning right now. Just check out his tweet.

Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it. I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team. https://t.co/W6lIF7mlws — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 18, 2020

Cubes keeps it short and simple on this one:

“Baseball is a mess right now and they have zero vision to see them out of it. I’m thankful they didn’t let me buy a team.”

Certainly, Cuban is probably a little scorned still. You don’t get to be a multi-millionaire and team owner without being a bit competitive and well; a shark. After all, he makes Shark Tank the show it is today.

Still, the Mavericks’ owner brings to light a great point. As a die hard baseball romantic, it’s hard for me to admit my sport is a mess. For example, it’s like admitting the foundation in your house needs re-done. Another example is a relationship you have put more than a decade into still failing.

All of these things are tough to admit at times, but Cuban is right. It’s clear that Rob Manfred has lost control of the ship here. It’s time for baseball to start discussing a new vision and plan of succession for Manfred. Not admitting there is a problem, will only add to that problem.

The things that have happened in the past few months, they cannot happen on a commissioner’s watch. When someone slams the sport, it’s an extension of the head man’s work. Hopefully, people like Cuban are heard at a higher level. It’s an embarrassment for baseball right now.