Mavericks News: Dallas Signs Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The Dallas Mavericks were without a move at the NBA trade deadline. Equally important, they’re trending closer to .500 and being caught by the no. 8 current seed, Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, if things continue as they have, the Mavericks could somehow be in a dogfight with the no. 9 Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot.

Just 4-6 in their last 10 – and part of that is with an injured Luka Doncic – the Mavericks could use a move. Then, it happened.

OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & GM Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 🔗 https://t.co/Dx2vdLYNKG pic.twitter.com/U8kjlivfic — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 8, 2020

The Charlotte Hornets announced they had released forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist just days ago. Indeed, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 draft, fell out of the Hornets’ rotation this season before receiving a buyout last week.

Now, league sources have announced a corresponding move for the Mavericks as of Tuesday. Of course that move is adding Kidd-Gilchrist to the roster. A source said in order to make a roster spot available for Kidd-Gilchrist, the Mavs have released shooting guard Ryan Broekhoff. Broekhoff had appeared in 59 games over two seasons for Dallas and possesses a decent long-range shot.

Reports: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is heading to Dallas. (via New York Times) pic.twitter.com/dIOt3pbrdJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 11, 2020

Dallas’ next game is hosting a 21-32 Sacremento Kings team at American Airlines center. Furthermore, they’re expected to get back Luka Doncic barring something strange. This should be a game the Mavericks win with the All-Star break approaching.

In closing, the Mavericks are exhibiting just how long the NBA season can feel. They started out the early part of the year looking like they could be a high seed. They have lost their star due to ankle injuries a few different times. Surely, they would like this season to end so they can enjoy a playoff berth.

But there may be no backing into the playoffs for the Mavericks. Really, Kidd-Gilchrist is more about quality depth then he is a difference maker. He averaged just 8.6 points a game for his 433-game career in Charlotte. His biggest flaw has always been his lack of a jump shot.