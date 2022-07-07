Fried helped the Braves defeat the Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night at Truist Park, adding to his All-Star credentials and once more projecting as a serious Cy Young Award contender. In each of Fried’s last nine starts and 13 of his previous 15, Atlanta has triumphed.

Manager of the Braves Brian Snitker stated, “This guy’s a guy. He belongs to the elite group of players in our league.” The Braves are 26-7 since the beginning of June and only 2 1/2 games behind the Mets in the NL East, thanks in large part to Fried. In the fifth, Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario blasted back-to-back home runs to give Fried a lead. Fried pitched six innings without allowing a run while allowing just five hits and one walk. Fried has a 2.52 ERA, which puts him seventh in the NL.