The ABCA NCAA Division I All-America committee, which is led by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University, votes and chooses the finalists. Six of the finalists advanced to Omaha, Nebraska’s College World Series in 2022.

McDermott, one of the top infielders in Coastal Carolina history, played mostly second base for the Chanticleers in 2022 and recorded a fielding percentage of .985. Over 273 opportunities, he recorded a total of 152 fielding assists, 117 putouts, and only four mistakes. With 38 double plays turned on the season, he was third in the Sun Belt Conference and tied for first with the Chants. With these statistics, McDermott is one of the best 10 players in CC history.