Men’s water polo at Princeton advances to NCAA quarterfinals

In the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 9 Men’s Water Polo Team defeated the No. 16 Fordham Rams 11-10 on Roko Pozaric’s goal with three seconds remaining in overtime. With the win, Princeton moves on to the NCAA Quarterfinals, where they will play No. 1 USC on December 1 at 8 PM.

 

Dustin Litvak, head coach of Princeton, remarked, “I give a lot of respect to our boys for being resilient in a really challenging game. We were able to maintain our calm and find a way to win despite Fordham’s excellent performance. That is the main focus at this time in the season. We are eager to continue playing with one another. This was another step in the right direction.”

The first quarter was played at a frenetic speed with seven combined goals, and after eight minutes, Princeton led 4-3 thanks to a goal by George Caras. The home team scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 7-5 lead into halftime.

 

