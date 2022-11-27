Dustin Litvak, head coach of Princeton, remarked, “I give a lot of respect to our boys for being resilient in a really challenging game. We were able to maintain our calm and find a way to win despite Fordham’s excellent performance. That is the main focus at this time in the season. We are eager to continue playing with one another. This was another step in the right direction.”

The first quarter was played at a frenetic speed with seven combined goals, and after eight minutes, Princeton led 4-3 thanks to a goal by George Caras. The home team scored three straight goals in the second period to take a 7-5 lead into halftime.