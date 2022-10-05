The committee will explicitly take into account developments in support of diverse student-athletes’ mental health and well-being, including those who are of color, have disabilities, or identify as LGBTQ, as well as student-athletes from other countries. The group will also offer comments on mental health-related subjects as determined by CSMAS.

Each member institution is required by the new NCAA constitution to support an environment that supports physical and mental health in athletics by providing access to the necessary resources and encouraging open discussion of physical and mental health. The mission of the Mental Health Advisory Group is to support student-athletes, in accordance with the constitution.