The Mental Health Advisory Group will hold its initial meeting

The first meeting of the Mental Health Advisory Group will take place on Thursday. The group was established to provide the NCAA with advice on new advancements in mental health science and policy. The advisory committee was hired by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports following the Diverse Student-Athlete Mental Health and Well-Being Summit in 2020. Its job is to examine and suggest revisions to the NCAA’s Mental Health Best Practices and other pertinent mental health resources.

The committee will explicitly take into account developments in support of diverse student-athletes’ mental health and well-being, including those who are of color, have disabilities, or identify as LGBTQ, as well as student-athletes from other countries. The group will also offer comments on mental health-related subjects as determined by CSMAS.

Each member institution is required by the new NCAA constitution to support an environment that supports physical and mental health in athletics by providing access to the necessary resources and encouraging open discussion of physical and mental health. The mission of the Mental Health Advisory Group is to support student-athletes, in accordance with the constitution.

 

