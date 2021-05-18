MLB News: Albert Pujols Officially Signs With the Los Angeles Dodgers

It was a complete shock to the MLB world last week when the Angels suddenly cut Albert Pujols. In the final year of a 10-year contract, Anaheim decided they would be better off opening up a roster spot and paying him off for the year. The future Hall of Famer cleared waivers and was officially released at the end of the week.

But an even bigger surprise came on Saturday when it was announced that Pujols would be signing with the Dodgers. With few positions open on the field for Pujols to play, it didn’t make a whole lot of sense. But given the injuries that have plagued Los Angeles, Albert might be getting more opportunities than anticipated.

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager for potentially over a month on Saturday night. That makes it so Gavin Lux moves over to shortstop and Max Muncy likely takes over at second base. As a result, Pujols will start the first 2 games of his Dodgers tenure.

His first start went well in Los Angeles, driving in a run to give them the lead in his second at-bat. It’s also unclear how his role will change when the team starts to get healthy. Pujols’ original role was supposed to be a bench bat that could get some starts against left-handed pitching. It could once again be that.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.