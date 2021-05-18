NBA News: The Play-In Tournament Details and Scenarios

The NBA playoffs officially start today with the play-in tournament. While the idea of the play-in tournament has not been very popular across the league, it’s here for now. The bottom 4 teams from each conference play for a chance to take the final 2 seeds of the 8 teams that make the playoffs.

Tonight, the Hornets and Pacers go at it for the first game of the playoffs. Those 2 teams finished at the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards and Celtics will be the other 2 teams playing from the East tonight.

The Spurs and Grizzlies get things started in the West tomorrow at 7:30 pm Eastern Time. The Lakers and Warriors follow them up at 10 pm Eastern Time. Those 4 teams make up the bottom of the Western Conference.

The winners of game 1 play the losers of game 2 on May 20th, while the winners of game 3 play the loser of game 4 on May 21st. It’s all very complicated, but the 7th and 8th seeds will have two opportunities to win one game to earn a playoff spot. Teams with the 9th and 10th seeding have to win 2 consecutive games to move on.

Funny enough, the Lakers finished with the same record as the 5 seed Mavericks and 6 seed Trail Blazers. The rules for the NBA tournament dictate that head-to-head matchups come into play when teams finish with identical records in each conference.