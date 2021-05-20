NFL News: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow 100 Percent Ready to Go

Joe Burrow was the number 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Coming off of a National Title with the LSU Tigers, it was only right that the Bengals draft their signal-caller of the future. That faith was rewarded through his first 10 games of the season.

Burrow completed over 65 percent of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first taste at the professional level. Then a devastating hit in November tore up the ligaments in his knee. It was so bad that it required a full reconstructive surgery from one of the best surgeons in the field.

But the good news is that the Bengals QB is healthy and ready to go. His physician gave the all-clear for the team’s opener against the Vikings on September 12th.

He’s on track for full go for the start of the season. He’s doing all the work. He’s worked his tail off and been an amazingly mature participant in his recovery. He’s focused and great to work with. – Surgeon Neal ElAttrache

That news is huge for Cincinnati, given the severity of his injury. It’s rare that a skill player is able to return from an injury of that magnitude within a year, let alone under 10 months. But Burrow is out to prove that he is deserving of that number 1 selection, and he has the tools to do so.