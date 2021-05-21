MLB News: Yankees in Talks to Acquire Outfielder From the Rangers

The New York Yankees might be on the verge of one of the more notable MLB trades with the Rangers. With the number of injuries that have plagued the team in the outfield, New York has long been rumored to be looking for help out there.

The Yankees lost Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, and Ryan LaMarre all during the month of May. They also have Clint Frazier dealing with some neck issues that have temporarily sidelined him at times. Aaron Judge has also been injured at various points throughout the season and it’s been difficult to keep him in the lineup.

The Rangers and Yankees are reportedly working on a deal for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. The 28-year-old outfielder has not played a game at the Major League level for the Rangers in 2021. But he has hit very well at Triple-A Round Rock, slashing .412/.500/.706 in 40 plate appearances.

It’s unclear what players are currently being discussed in the deal for the moment. But given the health of their lineup, it’s expected that the Yankees would prefer a deal come together quickly. DeShields would immediately join the big league squad if the trade were to go through.