NBA News: Lakers’ LeBron James Violates COVID Protocol, Will Not Be Suspended

The NBA playoffs are officially in full swing after the play-in tournament determined the final teams. The first-round has already offered a couple of thrilling games, including an overtime thriller between the Bucks and Heat on Saturday.

But the Los Angeles Lakers almost started their title defense in the postseason on a VERY brought note. A report came out over the weekend that star player Lebron James had violated the league’s COVID-19 policy last week right before the start of the play-in.

The league said that James will not be suspended for the violation. They cited the nature of the event not rising to the threat level of a virus spread, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s unclear how the NBA defines that, but it is likely based on the number of people attending the event.

Lebron was one of several high-profile names to attend an event to promote his tequila brand this week before their game against the Warriors. Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan were both in attendance and reportedly had to have proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to attend.

It’s unclear at the moment if any punishment at all comes with James’ violation. The Lakers are set to kick off their first-round playoff matchup against the Suns tonight in Phoenix. The Lakers come in as the number 7 seed and facing off against the number 2 seed Lakers.