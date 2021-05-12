NFL News: Jaguars to Sign Former QB Tim Tebow to One-Year Deal

The NFL world was buzzing this week with the news of Tim Tebow’s return to football. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t necessarily buzzing for a good reason. The former Broncos quarterback is back at an entirely new position.

The Jaguars are signing Tebow to a 1-year deal as confirmed by multiple sources. But Tebow will not be lining up under center for Jacksonville. Instead, he will pivot over to tight end and try out a new position. Tebow had a workout with the team last week and they were obviously impressed by what they saw.

Tebow will also get the chance to reunite with former college head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer has since come out and said that there has not been an official decision made on bringing in the 33-year-old Tebow. He did say they are close to making a call on it though.

It’s been a wild road for the former Gators superstar. Tebow came into the NFL back in 2010 with the Broncos and made an impact the following year. He led Denver to a wildcard playoff win over the Steelers in dramatic fashion. Tebow briefly spent some time with the New York Mets in their Triple-A system trying out baseball for a living.

That experiment didn’t quite work out, and he will return to his natural sport. Who knows how that will go.