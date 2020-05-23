in MLB

MLB News: Angels Furlough Everyone, Shawn Green’s Big Day, and More!

The latest news from around the MLB this week!

LOS ANGELES - JULY 22: Shawn Green #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Todd Greene #20 of the Colorado Rockies look on from first base on July 22, 2004 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Rockies 4-2. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Angels are coming under fire a little bit this week, as the Anaheim-based team announced a hefty load of furloughs for employees. While most MLB franchises continue to pay out there employees and commit to longer-term deals, the Angels were the quickest to jump ship. Let’s check out the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Speaking of the Angels furloughing their staff, the team insists it’s not EVERYONE that’s getting tossed. Some supervisors within the scouting division are not being furloughed…until mid-June. The move has not been popular in the baseball community and among fans.

Keeping with the theme of furloughs, let’s take a look at all of the teams who treat their employees better than the Angels do.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

