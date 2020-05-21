in NBA

NBA News: The League Starts to Open Up, Possible Game Settings, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

Apr 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) as he moves to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The news from around the NBA this week is trending positive, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The simple fact that settings for games are already being talked about though, should serve as a sign of encouragement. Let’s dive into the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Dwight Howard revealed that the mother of his son died during the pandemic, almost two months ago now. He said that the passing of his son’s mother gave him a new outlook on life.

Sportscenter reminded us of this classic moment when someone called the police on a noise complaint about a pickup basketball game. As it turns out, Shaq gets a pass.

And finally, we look back at Damian Lillard’s legendary quote about pressure. Still relevant, probably always will be.

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

 

 

Written by Brook Smith

