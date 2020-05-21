NBA News: The League Starts to Open Up, Possible Game Settings, and More!

The news from around the NBA this week is trending positive, but there is still plenty of work to be done. The simple fact that settings for games are already being talked about though, should serve as a sign of encouragement. Let’s dive into the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The NBA is expecting guidelines for teams to follow by June 1st. These guidelines will allow franchisees to start recalling players who left their markets to return as the very first step towards a ramp-up to get games going. HUGE news.

In looking at settings to start playing games safely, the NBA is strongly considering Orlando/Disney World for keeping their 2019-20 season going, more so than Las Vegas is being considered.

One of the return-to-play plan scenarios being discussed around the league is recalling teams for another Training Camp. Teams would be allowed to hold these short camps in their own facilities before heading out to a centralized location, like Orlando or Las Vegas.

Lakers’ big man Dwight Howard revealed on a conference call the other day with media that he is keeping pretty consistent with this workout routine at home. Unfortunately, there was some tragedy that has also come along with Howard’s offseason.

Social News

Dwight Howard revealed that the mother of his son died during the pandemic, almost two months ago now. He said that the passing of his son’s mother gave him a new outlook on life.

Dwight Howard, on a video conference call with reporters, said the mother of his six-year old son died during the pandemic nearly six weeks ago. He said it’s caused him to “just be grateful for life” as he spends the NBA hiatus with his family in Georgia. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 15, 2020

Sportscenter reminded us of this classic moment when someone called the police on a noise complaint about a pickup basketball game. As it turns out, Shaq gets a pass.

The police were called for a noise complaint from a pick-up basketball game, so they brought backup…⠀

⠀

It was @SHAQ 😂 (2016) pic.twitter.com/7OnvpSRD4D — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2020

And finally, we look back at Damian Lillard’s legendary quote about pressure. Still relevant, probably always will be.