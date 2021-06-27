MLB News: Braves Announce Mike Soroka Done For the Season

When Mike Soroka made his MLB debut back in 2018, there were many who believed that the Braves had found a true star. That was confirmed in 2019 when Soroka came out and dominated through his 29 starts with Atlanta.

In those 29 starts, he pitched to a 2.68 ERA and carried a 175 ERA-plus. That season resulted in an All-Star Game nod, a second-place Rookie of the Year finish, and garnering some MVP votes. He was on the fast track to baseball stardom.

Then came the turning point for Soroka. He tore his Achilles tendon in his 3rd start of the 2020 shortened season and was forced to miss the rest of the year. He had surgery to repair the tendon and was supposed to return at some point in 2021.

It turns out that will not be the case. The Braves announced this week that Soroka had re-tore his right Achilles tendon and would be forced to miss the entire season. There is a concern at this point that he will even be ready to go for the start of next year.

Soroka was walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park when he felt the pop again in his Achilles during his first day out of a walking boot. Manager Brian Snitker offered some optimism on the situation, noting that he was hopeful Soroka could return by the dn of the year. It seems unlikely given the uncertain nature of his Achilles tendon and the fact that this will be his third surgery in a year.

All of that news and more, this week in MLB! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.