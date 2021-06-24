MLB News: Uniforms For the All-Star Game in Colorado Revealed

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Colorado this year after the league decided to shift it from Atlanta. That news came after a controversial voter law was passed in Georgia. The backlash from around the league resulted in the shift to a new location.

This week, MLB released the designs for the uniforms that will be worn in the games. The hats feature purple mountains in the background to represent the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. These jerseys WILL be worn during the game unlike in years past.

Major League Baseball unveils its 2021 All-Star Game uniform. Navy blue #NewEra caps with purple mountains, white and navy blue #Nike jerseys… and yes, they will be worn DURING THE GAME. #MLB #Rockies Story and a bunch of pics right here: https://t.co/cWy8jazrQN pic.twitter.com/xYrEO7uR9k — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 24, 2021

The immediate feedback from baseball fans around the league has been…not good. Fans really don’t seem to be a fan of the hats with the purple behind their team logos. That’s entirely understandable since very few team logos in baseball go with purple.

The jerseys haven’t received much feedback at all and that might be because they’re sort of plain looking. The vertical text to represent their teams is sort of new but has also been featured on All-Star jerseys in the past.

The 2021 All-Star Game is set to take place on July 13th. The first round of voting for All-Star Game players is set to close today with the top players advancing to the second round.

