NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested in Texas

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, but the attention of the league briefly shifted on Tuesday night. Laker guard Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at his old alma mater. The Texas A&M University police department confirmed the arrest on Tuesday night and a mugshot was released.

The Lakers star was boarding a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station when TSA agents found the marijuana. It was reportedly under 2 ounces and included a herb grinder. Jail records indicate that Caruso was released after posting the $3,000 cash bond, including an additional charge for the paraphernalia.

The “FreeCaruso” and “FreeAC” hashtags made their way around Twitter on Tuesday night, notably from big NBA names. Lakers superstar LeBron James even had a meme for Caruso made up on Twitter to add a little humor to the unfortunate situation.

The Lakers have not yet commented on the arrest and subsequent misdemeanor charges against Caruso. But based on league policy for marijuana, there is not expected to be any punishments from the NBA. Caruso is an unrestricted free agent heading into this offseason.