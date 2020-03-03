in MLB

MLB News: Christian Yelich Close To Signing $200 Million Deal With Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on a deal for Christian Yelich for a low rate of $200 million.

In a surprising turn of events, it looks like the Brewers are about to land Christian Yelich long term. It was reported by The Athletic earlier today that Yelich and Milwaukee were closing in on a $200 million-plus extension.

The deal is reportedly likely to be in the seven-year range and would be in addition to the two years he has left. That would make Yelich a free agent at the age of 37. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be a Brewer for his entire career, it seems likely he will be one throughout his peak.

The deal is somewhat surprising, as the monetary average seems lower than what he is worth. Yelich at his best has been a 7.6 WAR player and has averaged 40 homeruns over the last two seasons, putting up ridiculous MVP worthy numbers.

The deal has yet to be officially announced, but I would expect the numbers to inflate a little or the length of the contract to come down at least a year.

