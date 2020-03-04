NBA News: Tim Duncan Gets First Win As San Antonio Spurs’ Coach

Tim Duncan spent 19 years playing for the San Antonio Spurs and got his first win as a coach on Tuesday. Gregg Popovich, the Spurs coach since 1996, took the night off for “personal business” according to the team. Popovich is expected to return to the team for Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

All he does is win. Tim Duncan is now 1-0 in his head coaching career. pic.twitter.com/4kGM9HnUOp — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2020

Duncan played his entire career for the Spurs, winning five NBA Championships in the process. Known as the Big Fundamental, Duncan played the game with little excitement but made all of the right moves. He was a fifteen-time all-defensive player and three-time Finals MVP.

The Spurs who are 26-34 took down the Charlotte Hornets, who have a record of 21-40. When asked about whether or not he would like to move into head coaching, Duncan had an expected response.

Nope, Pop is going to be back, and I will be happy to hand it right over to him.

A big game for a big man. Plenty of wins expected in the future of Tim Duncan.