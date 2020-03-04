MLB News: Alex Rodriguez Absolutely Destroys the Astros On-Air

The Astros shame tour made a pit stop with Alex Rodriguez of all people on Tuesday. Rodriguez voiced his displeasure with how Houston handled the response to the cheating scandal, citing his own personal issues from the past.

"I served the longest suspension in MLB history. It cost me well over $35M. And you know what? I deserved that."@AROD says the Astros deserve whatever comes their way after the lack of remorse they've shown. pic.twitter.com/AnezyIyhHa — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

Rodriguez approached the Astros’ cheating scandal with a perfect moment of self-awareness and reflection on lessons learned. A-Rod was handed a 162-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use and served it during the 2014 season.

From a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage. I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball, and it cost me well over $35 million. You know what? I deserved that.

Rodriguez hammered home the point that if the Astros aren’t willing to own up to it, that they will be responsible for whatever follows. That includes being intentionally hit-by-pitches.

The way you change the narrative is you have to be accountable. You’ve earned all of this negative talk, you’ve earned whatever comes your way…You have divorced yourself from having the ability to protect yourself.

Wise words from a guy who has seen all sides of baseball. If A-Rod of all people thinks that you’ve messed up the game, then the Astros are really in for some trouble this year.