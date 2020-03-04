NHL News: New York Islanders’ Johnny Boychuk Slashed In the Face By a Skate

It was a scary moment on Tuesday evening when the Islanders took on the Canadiens in Brooklyn. Canadiens winger Artturi Lehkonen went down awkwardly and defenseman Johnny Boychuk caught the blade of his skate in his face. The 36-year-old defenseman immediately rushed off of the ice, even before the trainer could get out to him.

Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking Artturi Lehkonen's skate to the face. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/NwpIQAzznP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2020

The initial update from Islanders’ coach Barry Trotz did not sound promising.

No update on Johnny Boychuk. It’s pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He’s being evaluated.

The good news is that there was a much better update from his brother David.

A few extra zips but sounds like he should hire someone else to do his eyebrows from now on. Really tough to see a loved one involved in a scary moment like tonight. Thankful for the big guy looking out for JB tonight.

A very scary moment that could have certainly been much worse. Boychuk will remain out until he can be evaluated further.