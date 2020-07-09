MLB News: Cleveland Starts Looking at Name Change, Intrasquad Games Start, and More!

In the wake of the news that the Washington Redkins were looking into a name change, the MLB’s Cleveland Indians came out with a similar announcement. A few days later, the Atlanta Braves announced that they would begin to look at dropping the Tomahawk Chop from their fan celebrations. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The New York Yankees had a little bit of a scare this week during some live BP and intrasquad. Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka took a line drive off of the bat from Giancarlo Stanton right off of his head and had to be taken off of the field. Shockingly, Tanaka was back with the team the next day with minimal concussion symptoms.

In the wake of the NFL’s Redskins looking to change their name, the Cleveland Indians announced that their organization is going to looking into changing theirs. The Indians faced plenty of criticism for holding onto their Chief Wahoo logo for so many years, so it makes sense that they would jump at the opportunity to entirely rebrand. Cleveland fans have really been divided on the issue depending on what the new name would be.

MLB’s intake period for coronavirus produced just 66 positive tests out of the 3,740 tests. That means that MLB produced a less than two percent positive testing of the their league, much lower than anticipated upon the intake testing period. That has not been without complications though, as MLB still struggles to get their testing in line with what the union requires.

In a surprising turn of events, MLB has decided that now would be a good time to release the 2021 schedule. The season kicks off on April 1st, and the Mets and Yankees will play against one another on 9/11 for the first time in observation of 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Brock Holt was brutally honest when asked why he chose to play this season rather than sitting it out. Holt felt that he was not in a position to opt-out, and that if he did, his baseball career would be over.

Social News

In the first day of televised intrasquads, the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw went right after the newest outfielder, Mookie Betts. Kershaw sat down Betts on a really good heater in a great at-bat. This season should be a ton of fun.

This video posted by MLB right after players reported to camp has us absolutely HYPED for the season kicking off. Welcome back everyone.

We remember 9 years ago today when Derek Jeter went yard for his 3000th hit.

And finally, we’re here to get you hyped for the 2020 season. Check out this absolute BOMB from the Dodgers’ Edwin Rios during the intrasquad game from Wednesday night.

