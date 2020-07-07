NBA News: More Player Sitting Out Orlando, Pau Visits the Bryant’s, and More!

Players from around the NBA have slowly started to trickle out of the Orlando restart, but not enough to warrant a cancelation just yet. Some players with COVID-19 have already decided it’s best to sit out, while others will sit out of concerns for health. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Top News

Social News

We got a little bit emotional this week after Vanessa Bryant posted these pictures of Pau Gasol hanging out with Kobe Bryant’s kids. The 40-year-old Gasol was a very close friend of the Bryant’s, and I could literally cry as I am writing this.

Pau Gasol spending time with Kobe's daughters is so heartwarming. (via vanessabryant/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/bzuOjx0vjQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2020

The Houston Rockets’ Austin Rivers knows exactly what he wants on the back of his jersey in the Orlando restart. Rivers is from Orlando, just a short drive away from where Trayvon Martin was gunned down.

Austin Rivers wants to put Trayvon Martin's name on the back of his jersey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h7BEsQqlJu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2020

NBA relives some of the greatest assists from around the league in the 2019-2020 season as we work back towards the restart in Orlando.

Recap the TOP 10 ASSISTS of the 2019-20 season so far… NBA Restart begins July 30th with games all day & night! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/x4U6XyubzK — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2020

And finally, we relive this amazing quote that gives us chills thinking about how LeBron James is a Laker now.

Imagine if LeBron and Kobe were able to team up in the NBA 😳 pic.twitter.com/yGE65BxrFd — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) July 4, 2020