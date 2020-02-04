MLB News: The Derek Jeter Non-Hall of Fame Vote Will Remain Anonymous

First off, the 2020 Hall of Fame vote ballot has been made public. You can see a list of the released voters and their votes right here.

As we noted, just one voter chose to not include Jeter on their ballot. Of course, this keeps Jeter from being a unanimous selection. This is important because being a unanimous selection is another very sacred part of baseball history.

The non-Derek Jeter Hall of Fame voter remains anonymous https://t.co/poPEZyveGl pic.twitter.com/PnruJf6fCv — HardballTalk (@HardballTalk) February 4, 2020

Now, the voter who changed history will remain quietly anonymous. For whatever reason they did it, we will never know.

Previously, MLB Insider Joel Sherman actually said the person would stay unanimous. Really none of us should be surprised.

My favorite theory: The 1 person who didn't vote for Jeter is doing it to seek attention. Which apparently they are getting by staying anonymous. #Logic — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 22, 2020

When the news came out that the person didn’t vote for Jeter, I hypothesized something I think many would find interesting.

For one, I think things like this should be reviewed. While votes should remain mostly anonymous, when there is an outlier situation like this one; the voter should be asked to write a column on why Jeter in this case was not on his or her ballot.

Remember, these voters are also writers. Their opinion is respected and accredited enough to select who is forever immortalized in the most sacred Hall of Fame in pro sports perhaps.

Therefore, if something this odd is going to take place; they should be prepared to defend their position with facts. That way, no one just decides not to vote for Jeter because of some weird personal reason. Let’s be honest, what else could it have been?