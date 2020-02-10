MLB News: Former Pitcher Mike Bolsinger Will File Lawsuit Against Houston Astros

People have said that what the Houston Astros did should be punishable by law. Currently, we will find out if it is.

Former big league starting pitcher Mike Bolsinger is going to do just that. Bolsinger pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. Now he alleges that the Astros ended his pitching career.

This is according to USA Today:

Bolsinger filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, accusing the Astros of unfair business practices, negligence and intentional interference with contractual and economic relations.

Without question, another first along with all the other things we have seen in the wake of the Astros being found guilty in this scandal.

Former big leaguer Mike Bolsinger is suing the Astros, and he’s representing the idea that actions have consequences. Someone needed to do it, @ryanfagan writes. https://t.co/RT9SyMkJ7M — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) February 10, 2020

Here’s what Bolsinger says of the disastrous last big league outing of his career. Remember, he was demoted after; and he believes that the Astros had him marked that night with science.

“I don’t know if I’ve had a worse outing in my professional career. I remember saying, ‘It was like they knew what I was throwing. They’re laying off pitches they weren’t laying off before. It’s like they knew what was coming.’ That was the thought in my head. I felt like I didn’t have a chance.”

On August 4th 2017, the Astros hung four runs, four hits and three walks on Bolsinger in a third of an inning of work. He never pitched in the big leagues after that game for Toronto.

Certainly he could have just not had the stuff that night. But Bolsinger can also make a case, the Astros opened themselves up to this type of jurisdiction. And this is exactly what the sport of baseball wanted to avoid.