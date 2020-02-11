Tom Brady on the Cowboys, Mookie Madness, Lakers Buyout Options, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 100

Could Jerry Jones and Tom Brady join forces in big “D”? Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin confirmed this morning that Tom Brady could replace Dak Prescott as the Cowboys starting quarterback. We discuss whether Jerry Jones should sign Tom Brady and trade Dak Prescott for a first round pick. Plus, has Tom Brady already informed the Patriots that he’s leaving?

The Dodgers officially acquired 2018 MVP outfielder Mookie Betts, as well as former Cy Young winner David Price from the Red Sox. We break down the deal for both teams, give our grades and tell you how the deal all went down. Plus, will Mookie Betts sign long term with the Dodgers and help them win their first World Series since 1988?

The Lakers were expected to sign Darren Collison, but he decided to stay retired. We discuss why Collison decided not to come out of retirement to join the Lakers and why Rondo might be sabotaging the team. Plus, the Lakers are reportedly interested in Deon Waiters and others on the buyout market.

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports.

