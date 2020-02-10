NFL News: Dez Bryant Teases Return From Retirement to the NFL

Last we heard from former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Dez Bryant, he had little sympathy for then head coach Jason Garrett. Now, Bryant is appearing to work towards a return from retirement.

Indeed, you read that correctly. Check out some video posted by The Checkdown, which Bryant came back over top of to say ‘yep’. This was in regards to them questioning him coming back.

Certainly it looks like Bryant has been doing enough to stay in shape and come back. The question will be whether or not an NFL team believes in him enough to take a flyer.

Obviously, Bryant has made his money in the NFL. So a return to the sport would just be about missing the game and wanting to play a little more before his legacy is completely done.

About that legacy, Bryant has plenty to be proud of. He caught 531 balls during his regular season career to go along with 73 touchdowns. He holds the Cowboys franchise receiving record for touchdowns all-time.

Without question, we will track this ‘comeback szn’ news during the NFL off-season and if a team is willing to take a shot on Bryant, we will have more on this developing story. Bryant last played for the New Orleans Saints before suffering a gruesome injury in 2018 that ended his playing career.