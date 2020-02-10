NBA News: Spike Lee Honors Kobe Bryant With Outfit at The Oscars

Undeniably, Spike Lee has always been a basketball guy. The director honored the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant at the Oscars by wearing a suit that honored Bryant.

Here is a picture of Lee on the red carpet entering the event. See what you think of his threads, including a nice top hat to match.

Lee was on hand to present the award for best director at the ceremony in Los Angeles. Remember that Bryant won an Academy Award in 2018 for best animated short film for “Dear Basketball”.

Both of these guys are icons that have crossed into the other segment of forte which for Bryant was film. For Lee, he’s often seen courtside at New York Knicks games even through their hard times. In fact, as a kid I remember knowing it was a big Knicks game if the camera panned to the seats and found Lee sitting there.

Truly, only Staples Center and Madison Square Garden were the two arenas that this became commonplace at. It’s possible that celebrities like Lee had an impact in making ‘sitting courtside’ what it is today for people in the movie and music circuits.

Of course, this story is not really about that. It’s about Lee honoring his friend in a fitting way; literally.