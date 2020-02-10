Astros News: Fan Cracks Trashcan Joke at Justin Verlander on Golf Course

As we know, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is no stranger to cracking jokes at bad times. However, the tables have turned.

A video emerged on social media on Sunday which shows a golfing version of Verlander getting ready to tee off. Notably, the fan holding the camera gets in a good zinger at a quiet moment. Go ahead and take a look at the video below, it’s really good.

Rare moment when @JustinVerlander has nothing to say. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fofCzgkSKm — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) February 10, 2020

As Verlander is sizing up his approach shot, the fan sees an opening for a great line.

“Love that trashcan right now, huh Verlander?”

Indeed, it’s as perfect as it is true. Without question, Verlander heard the fan and just shrugged it off. But you know that had to sting just a little bit, as defensive as Verlander can be at times.

Furthermore, it exhibits a larger point. First off, recall that owner Jim Crane said that his team will apologize for their cheating scandal as a team at spring training. Even then, the Astros will face a firestorm from fans in 2020 on the road and possibly even from rival fans in their home ballpark.

With the season set to begin soon, Verlander just experienced a taste of what he and his teammates will face for the foreseeable future. Finally, it’s unlikely to be like any other hazing we have seen from fans in the past. Honestly, the Astros earned this.