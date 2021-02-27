MLB News: Royals Agree to a 4-Year Extension With Hunter Dozier

The MLB season just officially kicked off with the start of Spring Training games today in Arizona and Florida. Despite that, there are still a whole lot of big names that remain unsigned or contracts in limbo.

One contract not in limbo is that of Hunter Dozier. The Kansas City Royals reportedly agrreed to a four-year extension with the third baseman that is worth $25 million. The new contract buys out the final three years of arbitration and one year of free agency for Dozier. The deal includes an option for a fifth year at $10 million in 2026.

Dozier missed the start of the 2020 season due to a positive COVID-19 rest. After that, he never got back to his true form at the plate. He ended the year with a slash line of .228/.344/.392 in 44 games. The only real improvement offensively was that he got his walk rate up.

But his 2010 campaign is what sold the Royals on his future. Dozier hit 26 homeruns and knocked in 84 runs, leading MLB in triples with 10. Dozier was the Royals’ first pick in the 2013 draft and is now 29 years old.