MLB News: Teams Continue to Furlough, Health Standards Released, and More!

After MLB issued a proposal to the player’s union last week, fans were hoping they would have more information on when a season would start. Well, we didn’t get that, all we got was a whole lot of negative information about the finances of the league. With that in mind, let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

MLB Owners issued the proposal to get the season going to the player’s association last week, but it turns out that the two sides are still far apart. The early report is that the player’s union is not satisfied with the cuts that the owners are proposing.

The Angels are the latest team to announce furloughs to their employees. That is likely to begin in June with no clear date in mind for the season to start. They joined the Reds, Mariners, and Rays as teams to publicly issue team furloughs.

MLB also got off the financial side of things to discuss the health aspect of the game moving forward. Among other things, there will be about 10,000 test kits utilized in the league every single week. Players will also not be allowed to high-five, spit, chew sunflower seeds, or chew smokeless tobacco.

Major League Baseball will hold the 2020 draft remotely, per ESPN. The league will not allow teams to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. It will be done very similar to how the NFL draft was done a few weeks ago.

Social News

If you missed this wild video from Cincinatti Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, you’ve got to watch it now. Quarantine is absolutely the time for trick shots.

Mike Trout answers the BEST pitcher he has ever faced. Ever wonder who the best player on the planet has a tough time against?

MLB relived David Wells’ perfect game that he tossed in 1998, 22 years later to the day that he accomplished the huge feat.

OTD in 1998, @BoomerWells33 threw the 13th perfect game in MLB history. Enjoy all 27 outs. pic.twitter.com/9gQSOZBVS5 — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2020

And finally, MLB also relived another huge moment in baseball history. That time Kris Bryant became just the 12th player to hit a homerun in three consecutive innings.

A year ago today, @KrisBryant_23 became just the 12th player to go deep in 3 consecutive innings (7th, 8th, 9th inning). pic.twitter.com/QjkjYCNCIr — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 17, 2020