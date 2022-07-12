The Competition Committee’s recommendation for heavier penalties for transition take fouls was adopted by the Board of Governors, the league announced on Tuesday evening. The new rules will go into effect for the 2022–23 season. With the modification, if the defensive team commits a foul, the offensive team will receive one free throw and control of the ball. Similar to how the G League handles take fouls, the offensive team will also be able to pick whose player shoots the free throw. A personal foul for the play will be assessed to the player who committed the take foul.
This will be a big shift for the next season since formerly, if the opposition side committed a take foul, the offensive team simply received the ball out of bounds. The take foul is frequently employed in the league to thwart fastbreak possibilities, and it is a wise foul from a tactical sense. However, it also saves the defense by halting play. The Board has also authorized the play-in tournament’s inclusion for next seasons.