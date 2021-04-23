NBA: Anthony Davis Returns to the Lakers Lineup After Lengthy Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through just about everything you can imagine this season. Anything bad that could happen to a team seems to be happening down in LA for the reigning NBA Champions.

The good news is that on Thursday, they took a big step towards righting the ship. The Lakers got Anthony Davis back in the lineup after a lengthy absence. And even though he was just in the game against the Mavericks for 16 minutes, there was an obvious boost to the team’s morale.

Davis had missed more than 2 full months with a right calf strain that had also been reported as Achilles tendonitis. He played under a minutes restriction and will likely continue to do so as he builds back up his game strength. Davis started for the first time since February 14th when he went down.

Davis obviously has some rust that he still needs to shake off. He shot 2-for-10 from the field with 4 rebounds in the first half. His first basket was pretty nice though, shaking loose for a stepback jumper.

The entire Lakers lineup expressed the joy that they felt having AD back on the court, even with the loss. They’re still a ways away from being back to full strength with Lebron James, but this is a huge step.