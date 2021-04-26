NBA News: Steph Curry Sets a New Record and Kevin Durant Returns

The NBA season has seen its share of injuries to star players, but guys are slowly getting healthy across the league. That includes the Nets’ Kevin Durant who came back after an injury to his thigh to face off against the Suns.

Durant took a week off for the injury but looked like his normal self in his return. KD finished with 33 points in 28 minutes after entering the game late in the first quarter. He also tallied 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the Nets’ win over Phoenix.

Health has been an issue all season long for the Nets, who have only seen their 3 superstars play together in a handful of games. But with KD back, Brooklyn put up their 41st win, good for first in the Eastern Conference.

Steph Curry Sets Another NBA Record

At this point, just expect Steph Curry to break at least one NBA record pers season. The Warriors’ guard added to his wild month of April against the Kings this weekend by draining 7 3-pointers en route to the victory.

Those 3-pointers set a new mark for three’s made in a single month at a jaw-dropping 85. Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden previously held the record with the Rockets when he hit 82 of them in November of 2019.

The Warriors might be 10th in the Western conference just a game over .500, but Steph is playing like he’s about to win a championship. He’s averaging 31.3 points per game and is shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc.